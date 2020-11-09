CITP call for the postdoctoral track of the CITP Fellows Program 2021-22

by

The Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP) is an interdisciplinary center at Princeton University. The center is a nexus of expertise in technology, engineering, public policy, and the social sciences on campus. In keeping with the strong University tradition of service, the center’s research, teaching, and events address digital technologies as they interact with society.

CITP is seeking applications for the postdoctoral track of the CITP Fellows Program for 2021-22. It is for people that have recently received a Ph.D. in fields such as computer science, sociology, economics, political science, psychology, public policy, information science, communication, philosophy, and other related technology policy disciplines. In this application cycle, we especially welcome applicants with interests in: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Blockchain, and Cryptocurrencies.

The goals of this fully-funded, in-residence program are to support people doing important research and policy engagement related to the center’s mission and to enrich the center’s intellectual life. Fellows typically will conduct research with members of the center’s community and engage in the center’s public programs. The Fellows Program provides freedom to pursue projects of interest and a stimulating intellectual environment.

Application review will begin in the middle of December 2020.

For more information about these positions, please see our Fellows Program webpage. If you’d like to go directly to the application, please click here.