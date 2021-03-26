CITP is Hiring a Communications Manager

by

The Communications Manager at the Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP) will serve as the lead for all external and internal communications efforts of the center. This will include developing CITP’s content strategy and managing the center’s website, Freedom to Tinker blog, and social media presence. The position requires coordination and collaboration with researchers at the center, communications groups at Princeton, and, at times, managing freelance specialists.

If you have experiences in writing and editing, the ability to understand and translate tech policy to broader audiences, and managing an online presence and outreach, please click here for more information and to apply.