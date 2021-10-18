CITP Call for Fellows 2022-23

by

The Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP) is an interdisciplinary center at Princeton University. The Center is a nexus of expertise in technology, engineering, public policy, and the social sciences on campus. In keeping with the strong University tradition of service, the Center’s research, teaching, and events address digital technologies as they interact with society.

CITP is seeking applications for the CITP Fellows Program for 2022-23. There are three tracks:

• Postdoctoral track: for people who recently received a Ph.D.

• Visiting Professional track: for academics and professionals (e.g., lawyers, journalists, technologists, former government officials, etc.)

• Microsoft Visiting Professor track: for academics

In this application cycle, we especially welcome applicants with interests in: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and Cryptography.

The Center for Information Technology Policy Fellows Program offers scholars and practitioners from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to join the Center’s community. The goals of this fully-funded, in-residence program are to support people doing important research and policy engagement related to the Center’s mission and to enrich the Center’s intellectual life. Fellows typically will conduct research with members of the Center’s community and engage in the Center’s public programs. The fellows’ program provides freedom to pursue projects of interest and a stimulating intellectual environment.

Application review will begin in the middle of December 2021.

For more information and to apply, please see our Fellows Program webpage.