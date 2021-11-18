CITP Emerging Scholars Application is Open

by

The CITP Emerging Scholars program is a post-baccalaureate program that brings in people who have a bachelor’s degree for two-year staff positions at CITP. The program provides intensive research and/or work experience with real impact, along with coursework and mentoring. The ideal outcome for participants is to either enter a competitive graduate program or to find an impactful placement in government, nonprofits or the private sector. The Emerging Scholars program is for people who have received a bachelor’s degree (or will receive one by the time of appointment) in fields such as computer science, sociology, economics, political science, psychology, public policy, information science, communication, philosophy, and other related disciplines.

CITP Emerging Scholars program participants are hired as salaried research specialists and will receive all benefits associated with their status as regular University staff.

Candidates are encouraged to apply by January 14, 2022 for full consideration.