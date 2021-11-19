Faculty search in information technology policy

I’m happy to announce that Princeton University is recruiting a faculty member in information technology policy. The position is open rank — assistant, associate, or full professor — and we welcome applicants from any relevant discipline. The successful candidate will likely be jointly appointed in the School of Public and International Affairs and a disciplinary department, and be part of the CITP community.
We are reviewing applications on a rolling basis. We encourage interested candidates to apply by December. Apply here.
If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to reach out to me at .
