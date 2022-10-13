We’re Hiring CITP Fellows!

by

The Princeton Center for Information Technology Policy is happy to announce that applications for our in-residence Fellows Program are now open. CITP is seeking candidates for the following three Fellows tracks:

The Fellows Program is a competitive program that supports scholars and practitioners in research and policy work tied to the Center’s mission. Fellows conduct research with other members of the CITP community across disciplines, and engage in our public programs, such as workshops and conferences.

Applicants may apply for more than one track position. Please note that CITP research falls into the following three areas: Platforms and Digital Infrastructure; Data Science, AI and Society; and Privacy and Security.

The application review process begins mid-December.