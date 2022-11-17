CITP is Hiring a Professor

by

We are seeking an Assistant, Associate, or Full professor whose work aligns with one or more of our three focus areas.

Data Science and the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Society

Privacy and Security, and

Digital Platforms and Infrastructure

Please visit the Princeton University open position’s page for more details about the position and the application.

Both CITP and Princeton University seek for our research communities to be diverse and inclusive. This commitment informs our approach to recruiting and hiring faculty with a strong commitment to teaching, mentoring, and research.

The deadline to apply is December 1, 2022.