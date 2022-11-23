CITP Seeks Postdocs for Fellows Program

by

Those with a background in information integrity, or in precision health are especially encouraged to apply.

As part of our Fellows program, CITP is hiring a Postdoctoral Research Associate. This position is designed for people who have recently received or are about to receive a Ph.D.

Applicants should have experience conducting research in at least one of our three focus areas:

Data Science and the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Society;

Privacy and Security

Digital Platforms and Infrastructure

We are especially interested in hearing from postdoc candidates who specialize in “information integrity,” as part of our privacy and security focus.

We are also seeking postdocs who work at the intersection of precision health, data-driven medicine and public policy, as part of our “Data Science and AI and Society” focus area.