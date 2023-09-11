We have job openings!

The Princeton Center for Information Technology Policy is hiring for the following positions:
Assistant, Associate or Full Professor
CITP is now accepting applications for a new assistant, associate or full professor whose research work aligns with our three priorities areas:
- Platforms & Digital Infrastructure
- Data Science, AI & Society
- Privacy & Security
Visit the Princeton University’s Open Faculty & Academic Professional Positions for application details.
Fellows Program (Postdoctoral Research Associate, Visiting Professional, and Microsoft Visiting Research Scholar)
We are now accepting applications for the 2024-25 cohort of CITP’s Fellows Program — a competitive, fully-funded, in-residence program. The program offers three tracks: postdoctoral research associate, visiting professional, and Microsoft Visiting Professor. Applicants may apply for more than track. Visit CITP’s Fellows Program page on our website to find the requirements for each track and how to apply.
To be fully considered, candidates should submit applications by the review deadline: 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023. Applications submitted afterwards will only be considered if the position has not yet been filled.
