Rising Juniors and Seniors – Do you want to make an impact with public interest technology this summer?

Artificial intelligence, privacy and security, social media platforms and the internet are influencing all sectors of society — from the justice system and banking, to online shopping and the way we work. Indeed, the demand for expertise is great.

Each summer, Princeton CITP accepts 16 to 20 students into the Siegel Public Interest Technology Summer Fellowship, or Siegel PIT-SF. This unique, hands-on training program helps build the digital technology and problem-solving skills of rising college juniors and seniors interested in working in the public interest technology space, equipping them for careers in tech.

Students from any college or university with a strong interest in technology policy and strong communication skills may apply. Here are some key program details:

The 2024 Siegel PIT-SF program will be a fulltime, in-person experience that runs from Monday, June 3, 2024 to Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 .

. Each Fellow will be placed at either a government agency — federal, state or local — or with a non-profit organization working in the tech policy space. Students may also propose their own internship.

Fellows are paid a $7,500 stipend, which is taxed. The stipend is paid in two installments — $6,000 payment at the start of the Fellowship, and $1,500 at the conclusion. Students must attend the final in-person meeting at Princeton to receive the final installment.

The program kicks off with a virtual policy bootcamp, after which the Fellows begin working at their assigned offices full time.

During the internship, Fellows will also meet virtually for seminars.

The Fellowship concludes with a special dinner on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024 and a two-day workshop on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 5-6, 2024 on the Princeton University campus. The cost of hotel accommodations will be covered by the program for this two-day meeting in Princeton.

Please note that the program does not provide housing accomodations.

Princeton CITP aims to build a culturally-diverse community and welcomes applications from students from groups that have been historically underrepresented in digital tech.

January 5, 2024: Application window closes at 5 p.m. EDT

Feb. 9, 2024: Accepted students are notified

May 29, 2024: Virtual orientation meeting

June 3 2024: Siegel PIT-SF starts

Aug. 2, 2024: Final day of Siegel PIT-SF

Aug. 5 and 6, 2024: In-person meeting of all fellows at Princeton University campus

Find more program details here.