CITP is hiring for multiple positions, including professor, fellow and Emerging Scholar. Join us!

Assistant, Associate or Full Professor

The School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS) and CITP are accepting applications for an assistant, associate or full professor whose work aligns with CITP’s priorities areas: platforms and digital Infrastructure; data science, AI and society, and privacy and security. Please apply here.

Fellows Program

We are accepting applications for CITP’s 2024-25 Fellows Program — a competitive, fully-funded, in-residence program that offers three tracks: postdoctoral research associate, visiting professional, and Microsoft Visiting Research Scholar. Applicants may apply to more than one track. Candidates are encouraged to apply by Friday, December 1, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST. Applications submitted afterwards will be considered only if the position has not yet been filled. Visit the Fellows’ page for details.

Emerging Scholars Program

We are accepting applications for the 2024-26 cohort of Emerging Scholars, a two-year, post-baccalaureate program. Emerging Scholars are staff and carry the title of Senior Research Specialist at CITP, where they will engage in rigorous research, gain work experience, take classes at Princeton University classes and receive mentoring. For details and the application, visit see our Emerging Scholars webpage.